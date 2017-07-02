- As noted, Impact Wrestling will be re-branding as GFW starting with tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Their Thursday show will still be called Impact. PWInsider reports that Anthem has ordered new belts for the unifying of the GFW and Impact belts, which might be used as soon as tonigh't pay-per-view.

- Just a reminder that we will have live coverage of Slammiversary tonight. Make sure to check back here this evening for our live coverage of the show, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the show.

- Retired NASCAR star Hermie Sadler, who has made several appearances for TNA in the past and was on the board of directors for Global Force Wrestling, stated on Twitter that he will be at tonight's pay-per-view along with NASCAR driver Austin Dillon.

- GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron had some travel issues this weekend as he was leaving from Mexico City to Orlando for tonight's pay-per-view. El Patron wrote on Twitter yesterday that airline Aeromexico lost his bag. It ended up working out as Alberto posted this update noting that he got his bag back:

Isella Franco is the biggest help and apparently only one that can get stuff done at @Aeromexico Great job getting my bag back!! Big thanks! — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 2, 2017

