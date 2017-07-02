As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took part in a press conference to promote being the pre-order bonus for WWE 2K18. The trailer for the game will be released on the July 10th episode of RAW.

During the event, Angle noted that he still hasn't begun medical evaluations for an in-ring return. He also discussed who he would like to face in the ring if he were to wrestle again for WWE.

"There is talent I would like to revisit again like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, definitely," Angle said, via Channel Guide Mag. "When I wrestled Triple H last time I had just started. I didn't consider myself very good back then. So I think we would have a much, much better match right now.

"I'd love to get Samoa Joe or AJ Styles in a WWE ring. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Sheamus. Even some of the 205 guys like Austin Aries and Neville. There is a lot of great talent right now. I would love to be able to mix it up with them. Hopefully, eventually it will happen down the line."

Angle's last WWE match was for their ECW brand, facing Sabu at an ECW taping in August of 2006. When I spoke to Angle shortly after he became RAW General Manager, he said that he hoped to return to the ring by the end of the year.

"I think that the general manager role is going to last a little while. I don't think they want me to go any step further than that, but you do have to keep in mind that until I take the physical [no in-ring return will happen]," Angle told me in April. "I don't know when it's going to occur, but I'd say it'd most likely occur. But, I'd say probably near the end of the year is what I'm guessing and I really don't know.

"I did hint to Triple H at the very beginning of our talks that I did want to wrestle again and he said, 'we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. You're going to have to take a physical and you're going to have to pass.' So he said, 'let's just take it one step at a time.' I really believe, and this was not mentioned by anybody, and this is my own belief, I really believe they want to see how I do. They want to see if I really am the person I say I am, that I've been staying clean for four years, that I've got my life together, that I have everything on track. It's a bit of a longer process, but you've got to earn back the trust."

