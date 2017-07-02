WWE Tough Enough III winner Matt Cappotelli underwent brain surgery last Thursday to remove a large tumor. There was a portion in his brainstem that was inoperable, but doctors will wait to get the pathology report back before they begin treating it.

He posted the following update on Facebook:

"To give everyone the best update I can, here we go," Cappotelli wrote. "The doctors said my surgery was very successful and they were able to accomplish exactly what they set out to do."

"From start to finish the surgery took between 9 and 10 hours. I can't tell you how much respect and love I have for the staff at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, you are all truly amazing people. As I stated before, there is still an inoperable portion of tumor in my brain stem that will have to be dealt with at a later time. The game plan for now is for me to get as healthy and rested as possible and wait on the pathology results to come back."

"Once we have the pathology report in a few weeks, we will know what type of tumor we're dealing with and how to attack the portion in my brain stem with the most effective treatment protocol. The fight will continue, this is just the next step . Thanks for all of your prayers, messages,and kind words, I LOVE YOU ALL"

Cappotelli, who was awarded a WWE contract with John Morrison after winning Tough Enough III in 2003, was diagnosed with a malignant grade 2/3 astrocytoma in December 2005. He had surgery in April 2007 to remove it. Cancer prevented Cappotelli from being called up to the main WWE roster but the company honored his contract until it expired on January 4, 2009.

See Also Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Undergoing Second Brain Surgery

Cappotelli became a trainer for Ohio Valley Wrestling's beginner program in 2013.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.