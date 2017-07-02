- New Japan Pro Wrestling sent us word that last night's G1 Special In USA, which aired live on AXS TV, gained the #1 spot on Twitter's trending list in the U.S. during the four-hour broadcast. Full NJPW G1 results from the show are here. Just a reminder that we will have live coverage of night two tonight.

- We here at Wrestling Inc. would like to send our sincerest condolences to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, whose father passed away at the age of 90.

- Jim Cornette has been selling autographed copies of Vince Russo's protective order against him for $8, with 50% of the proceeds benefitting the WHAS Crusade for Children charity. Cornette noted on Twitter this weekend that he has already raised $1000 in 48 hours.

AMAZING response to Russo Restraining Order offer--over $1000 in 48 hours to https://t.co/91SWDCyMiS ! Get yours:https://t.co/MisLkCAvIh … — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 1, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.