Source: Daily Mail

According to the Daily Mail, former British wrestler, Jimmy Breaks, was arrested after his ex-wife, Donna Cowley, was allegedly beaten to death in her home in Gran Canaria. She passed away in a hospital later that same day at the age of 47.

Breaks - who is now 80 - was brought into custody on suspicion of homicide and will be kept until more is known about Cowley's death. Results are expected to be available over the weekend. Breaks has yet to be formerly charged with any crime.

Nicknamed "Cry Baby," Breaks was a well known face on World of Sport. He also won numerous titles throughout his career including the British Lightweight Championship in October of 1963.

