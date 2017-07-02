Source: Daily Mail
According to the Daily Mail, former British wrestler, Jimmy Breaks, was arrested after his ex-wife, Donna Cowley, was allegedly beaten to death in her home in Gran Canaria. She passed away in a hospital later that same day at the age of 47.
Nicknamed "Cry Baby," Breaks was a well known face on World of Sport. He also won numerous titles throughout his career including the British Lightweight Championship in October of 1963.
