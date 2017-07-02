A fan of Reby Hardy's put together a collage of photos on Twitter, and in response, Reby wasn't too fond of Lita being included in the mix. Lita and Matt Hardy have a strained personal history that eventually played out on WWE TV between Matt and Edge.
don't tag my kids in pictures with this hoe— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
After receiving some backlash, Reby followed up with a number of tweets:
Common sense above all. If you can't come at me with it, you don't deserve respect in return.— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
A lot of yall got daddy issues for how mad you are that I'm extra when it comes to my kiddos... sorry your parents hate you, bruh.— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
Baby twitter account:— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
If I didn't, you'd complain that every post on every platform was about them. Damn, never had a parent proud of u ? ??
Do I give off the vibe that I'm timid ? Is that what you are interpreting here ? ?? https://t.co/wOCfGhcEwU— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
You guys send me your unwarranted opinions on every aspect of my life all day, every day, but get mad when I call a spade a spade. What ?— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
