A fan of Reby Hardy's put together a collage of photos on Twitter, and in response, Reby wasn't too fond of Lita being included in the mix. Lita and Matt Hardy have a strained personal history that eventually played out on WWE TV between Matt and Edge.

Once seeing the photo, Reby responded by calling Lita a "Hoe":


After receiving some backlash, Reby followed up with a number of tweets:






Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles