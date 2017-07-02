A fan of Reby Hardy's put together a collage of photos on Twitter, and in response, Reby wasn't too fond of Lita being included in the mix. Lita and Matt Hardy have a strained personal history that eventually played out on WWE TV between Matt and Edge.

Once seeing the photo, Reby responded by calling Lita a "Hoe":

don't tag my kids in pictures with this hoe — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

After receiving some backlash, Reby followed up with a number of tweets:

Common sense above all. If you can't come at me with it, you don't deserve respect in return. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

A lot of yall got daddy issues for how mad you are that I'm extra when it comes to my kiddos... sorry your parents hate you, bruh. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

Baby twitter account:

If I didn't, you'd complain that every post on every platform was about them. Damn, never had a parent proud of u ? ?? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

Do I give off the vibe that I'm timid ? Is that what you are interpreting here ? ?? https://t.co/wOCfGhcEwU — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

You guys send me your unwarranted opinions on every aspect of my life all day, every day, but get mad when I call a spade a spade. What ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

