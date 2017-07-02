- The first Dana White series on UFC Fight Pass isn't going anywhere, as "Lookin' for a Fight" returns for season two. The third episode, now available on the all-digital services, features White, Matt Serra and Din Thomas in San Diego.

The series focuses on the crew looking for the next UFC fighter. This time, they take in an animal sanctuary, braving a haunted house and having lunch at an unusual burger joint.

"Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series" also airs on UFC Fight Pass and begins July 11.

- A planned UFC 213 welterweight fight between Donald Cerrone and Robbie Lawler is now back on for UFC 214 later this month. Los Angeles Time reporter Lance Pugmire confirmed with UFC president Dana White that the two will meet July 29 from Anaheim.

Just received word from @danawhite that @Cowboycerrone @Ruthless_RL is moving from Saturday to Anaheim's UFC 214 on July 29. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) July 2, 2017

The bout was moved off this Saturday's card after Cerrone confirmed he had a blood infection. Early reports, including one from White, had the fight being delayed.

- Former UFC female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will be a guest on Wednesday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on ABC. Rousey will be on the program to talk about her role as a coach on the rebooted series "Battle of the Network Stars."

Rousey and former NFL superstar DeMarcus Ware lead celebrities through challenges on the series, which airs Thursday nights on ABC.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.