The description for this Thursday's episode of Impact Wrestling appears to spoil tonight's Slammiversary main event. TV Guide posted the description below for this Thursday's show, noting that Alberto El Patron will hold a celebration with a guest of honor, "but an unwelcomed visitor makes their way to the IMPACT Zone."

