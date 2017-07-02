Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's Viewing Party for Day 2 of New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Special. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event, starting at 8pm ET. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.
Special surprise will be brought from #BulletClub tonight!? #NJUSA Night 02 live at 17:00 PST only on @njpwworld?? https://t.co/LZOijkGFAk pic.twitter.com/LvEgeec4Fl— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 2, 2017
Here is the lineup for tonight's show, which will see New Japan crown it's 1st ever United States Champion.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING G1 SPECIAL
FROM THE LONG BEACH CONVENTION CENTER
AIRING ON NEW JAPAN WORLD
* SIX-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH
Kushida, Jushin Thunder Liger & David Finlay vs. The Tempura Boyz & Yoshi Tatsu
* IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINAL MATCH
Kenny Omega vs. Jay Lethal
* IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINAL MATCH
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* EIGHT MAN TAG TEAM MATCH
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA vs. Jay White, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr. & Titan
* SIX MAN TAG TEAM MATCH
War Machine & Michael Elgin vs. Guerillas Of Destiny & Hangman Page
* IWGP JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
The Young Bucks (c) vs. RPG Vice
* EIGHT MAN TAG TEAM MATCH
Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay & The Briscoes vs. 'The American Nightmare' Cody, Marty Scurll, Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi
* IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE MATCH
Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Billy Gunn
* G1 SPECIAL MAIN EVENT
IWGP US HEAVWEIGHT TITLE MATCH TOURNAMENT FINAL
Jay Lethal/Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr./Tomohiro Ishii
