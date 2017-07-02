Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's Viewing Party for Day 2 of New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Special. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event, starting at 8pm ET. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage by using the various SHARE buttons on the page to let others know where to join in.

Hit the REFRESH button on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

Here is the lineup for tonight's show, which will see New Japan crown it's 1st ever United States Champion.

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING G1 SPECIAL

FROM THE LONG BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

AIRING ON NEW JAPAN WORLD

* SIX-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH

Kushida, Jushin Thunder Liger & David Finlay vs. The Tempura Boyz & Yoshi Tatsu

* IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINAL MATCH

Kenny Omega vs. Jay Lethal

* IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINAL MATCH

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* EIGHT MAN TAG TEAM MATCH

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA vs. Jay White, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr. & Titan

* SIX MAN TAG TEAM MATCH

War Machine & Michael Elgin vs. Guerillas Of Destiny & Hangman Page

* IWGP JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

The Young Bucks (c) vs. RPG Vice

* EIGHT MAN TAG TEAM MATCH

Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay & The Briscoes vs. 'The American Nightmare' Cody, Marty Scurll, Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi

* IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE MATCH

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Billy Gunn

* G1 SPECIAL MAIN EVENT

IWGP US HEAVWEIGHT TITLE MATCH TOURNAMENT FINAL

Jay Lethal/Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr./Tomohiro Ishii

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.