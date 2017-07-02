Thanks to Willy Haynes for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Odessa, Texas:

* Breezango and American Alpha defeated Erick Rowan, Epico and The Ascension

* Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and The Hype Bros

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn and AJ Styles

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Natalya

* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin

