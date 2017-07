Alberto El Patron won the GFW/Impact Title Unification Match against Bobby Lashley at tonight's Impact Slammiversary XV in Orlando, Florida.

Alberto got the win after Lashley was caught on the second rope, Alberto landed a double stomp from the top and got the pinfall victory.

