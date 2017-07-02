- Above, NJPW streamed the first three matches of tonight's G1 Special event.

Ricochet made an appearance at tonight's show where he said he's coming for the Junior Heavyweight Tag Titles, and it would have been sooner had it not been for another company (Lucha Underground). Ricochet took a shot at them saying a "certain Underground Fighting Company are being pricks right now":

"I wanted to be here sooner but a certain Underground Fighting Company are being pricks right now." - @KingRicochet is shooting! #G1USA pic.twitter.com/Usa56PBbLa — UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 3, 2017

- Earlier today, a "Surprise guest" was teased to come out with the Bullet Club and it was none other than Haku/Meng. He is Tama Tonga and Tonga Roa's real-life father.

- During tonight's G1 Special it was announced NJPW will be making their return to the United States in 2018. Their trip to Long Beach is expected to be the only promotional visit to the U.S. this year.

Chairman Sugabayashi has just announced! #G1USA is just the beginning! NJPW will be back in the US in 2018! — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 3, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.