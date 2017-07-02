- As noted, tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view saw Sienna defeat Rosemary to become the new unified Knockouts & GFW Women's Champion while Alberto El Patron defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new unified Impact World & GFW Global Champion. That is how both champions are being billed on the Impact Twitter account as of this writing.
- Eddie Kingston, "Mr. 450" John Yurnet and Gail Kim were among those backstage for tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view in Orlando, according to PWInsider. Paige was also there with Alberto.
- Impact tweeted the following on Slammiversary trending on Twitter earlier tonight:
We're trending, guys!!! #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/XB8C2ZlLlt— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 3, 2017
