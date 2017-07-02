- As noted, tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view saw Sienna defeat Rosemary to become the new unified Knockouts & GFW Women's Champion while Alberto El Patron defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new unified Impact World & GFW Global Champion. That is how both champions are being billed on the Impact Twitter account as of this writing.

New title belts have been ordered for the new champions, according to PWInsider . It looks like the new titles will be revealed at this week's Impact TV tapings.

- Eddie Kingston, "Mr. 450" John Yurnet and Gail Kim were among those backstage for tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view in Orlando, according to PWInsider. Paige was also there with Alberto.

- Impact tweeted the following on Slammiversary trending on Twitter earlier tonight:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.