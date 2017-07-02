The finals to crown the first ever IWGP US Champion took place at tonight's NJPW G1 Special and it came down to Kenny Omega and Tomohiro Ishii. Omega was able to come out with a victory and become NJPW's first champion.
Below are some videos from tonight's match:
Kenny Omega and The Elite. It's time for the Main Event. #G1USA pic.twitter.com/h6fse20TTd— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 3, 2017
Brainbuster on the floor. #G1USA pic.twitter.com/EZ4BQX8vxZ— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 3, 2017
Hasta la vista, Ishii. pic.twitter.com/mAfWmj3lA5— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 3, 2017
"You can't kill @KennyOmegamanX. Kenny's resilient." pic.twitter.com/aP3XlmxDbu— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 3, 2017
Nine out of ten dentists agree... Ishii is the toughest man in wrestling. pic.twitter.com/cvIo6lFZ5f— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 3, 2017
Super Brainbuster!!! #G1USA pic.twitter.com/qO1dvMRJRK— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 3, 2017
The alpha and the omega. @KennyOmegamanX is the first #NJPW U.S. Champion! pic.twitter.com/4qy3WM9b5m— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 3, 2017
Whoaaaa #G1USA pic.twitter.com/R3dYHsbOCJ— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 3, 2017
The First Ever IWGP US Champion @KennyOmegamanX. #G1USA pic.twitter.com/yfYk7JfDc8— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 3, 2017
