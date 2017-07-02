The finals to crown the first ever IWGP US Champion took place at tonight's NJPW G1 Special and it came down to Kenny Omega and Tomohiro Ishii. Omega was able to come out with a victory and become NJPW's first champion.

In what was a fantastic match against Ishii, Omega was able to win via pinfall using the One Winged Angel. Once Omega was presented the title in the ring, Cody snatched it away from him, but they ended up embracing and celebrating the big win with the entire Bullet Club faction.

Be sure to check out tonight's results by clicking here.

Below are some videos from tonight's match:

Kenny Omega and The Elite. It's time for the Main Event. #G1USA pic.twitter.com/h6fse20TTd — UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 3, 2017

Nine out of ten dentists agree... Ishii is the toughest man in wrestling. pic.twitter.com/cvIo6lFZ5f — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 3, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.