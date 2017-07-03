As noted, Paige was backstage at Slammiversary tonight. She was at the event with her fiancee, Alberto El Patron, who unified the GFW Global Championship and Impact World Championship by defeating Bobby Lashley in the main event.

As noted, Paige and Alberto El Patron broke up last weekend. Dave Meltzer noted on Saturday's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that while the couple broke up last weekend, they got back together this past Wednesday.

Paige is also back to tweeting about her relationship with Alberto, as seen below:


Jo Jo contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles