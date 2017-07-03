As noted, Paige was backstage at Slammiversary tonight. She was at the event with her fiancee, Alberto El Patron, who unified the GFW Global Championship and Impact World Championship by defeating Bobby Lashley in the main event.

Paige is also back to tweeting about her relationship with Alberto, as seen below:

I tell him he's handsome. He says "I know". ?? typical @PrideOfMexico he's like the Ronaldo of wrestling. But way hotter. #IPickHisSuits pic.twitter.com/8ShISRSMvT — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 1, 2017

