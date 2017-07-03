There were unfounded rumors that Steve Austin was spotted at last week's WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Austin cleared things up on the latest episode of The Steve Austin Show as he recorded it from his house on Monday.

"There has been word on the street, on my Twitter account, on all the sheets, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has indeed been spotted at the Staples Center," said Austin. "Well I can vouch for you or I can clarify that right now; if somebody thought they spotted me, they was wrong."

"I'm at 316 gimmick street in Marina del Rey. Staples Center is about 20 miles from my house, I ain't nowhere in sight, I ain't wearing camo, you can't see me, because I ain't there," said Austin. "I'm here at the house laying down an open for this damn podcast."

Austin has been known to attend WWE shows close to his home in the California area to conduct interviews for his podcast. However, he was not at RAW last Monday and the rumors were clearly not based on fact.

