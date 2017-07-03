Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, professional wrestling greats Edge and Christian welcomed fellow Canuck, NXT Champion Bobby Roode, to the program. Among many other things, Roode talked about hoping to wrestle at WrestleMania one day as well as dream opponents.

While Roode admitted that his dream is to be called up to WWE's main roster and to perform at WrestleManias, 'The Glorious One' said he tells Eric Young that the NXT talents do not know how good they have it. Moreover, Roode claimed that if he has learned anything from his professional wrestling career, it is patience.

"Well, I mean, obviously, I would like to see myself at WrestleMania, but I think that's everybody's goal. Honestly, at this point, NXT is an amazing place to work. I mean, I don't think a lot of people realize how great it is. And EY and I talk about it all the time, like, 'I don't think these guys know how good they have it.' We literally fly, we get on our flight, we land, we have a bus pick us up, we have our food paid for, our hotel is taken care of, we have gyms in the city where we are already set, we have rides. I mean, it's great!"

Roode continued, "I'm having a great time being world champion and working in the main storyline and working with the top tier talent in NXT, but obviously I want to get to the main roster. I want to have that WrestleMania moment or moments and see where that can take me. I'm being patient. Like I said, I think the experience that I've gained throughout my [professional wrestling] career as taught me just to be patient and I don't ask a lot of questions. I just kind of go about my business and do my own thing, and, hopefully, one day I will get my chance."

When asked about dream opponents, Roode named John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and Randy Orton. 'The It Factor' pointed out that he has not worked with half of the WWE roster yet, so there is a lot of potential for interesting match-ups.

"I think if I'm looking at it right now, a John Cena is always first and foremost. I think John [has] been the guy for over a decade there now and I think just to wrestle Cena at WrestleMania would be pretty amazing. But there [are] a lot of guys there that I would love to do some stuff with. I mean, obviously, Roman. Roman's a huge star. And I think Seth Rollins, and Seth kind of took a similar path that I did. He did a lot of indies and stuff and then got his break in NXT, and he got called up, and there he is now. Get into the ring with him, there's obviously Bray Wyatt. There's just so much talent there. That's kind of uncharted waters. Half the roster, I've never even been in the ring with, so sky's the limit."

Roode added, "Randy Orton is another guy. I'm a huge fan of Randy's. I love his style. I love his work. I think him and I would have good matches together. Yeah, so I mean there's a plethora of guys. Uncharted waters. Like you said, fresh canvass, so storyline-wise, work-wise, I mean, there [are] years of work there, I truly believe, there for me, so yeah, I'm excited for that opportunity."

