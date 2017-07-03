As noted, GFW sent previews for this Thursday night's episode before last night's Slammiversary pay-per-view spoiling Alberto El Patron's victory at last night's show.

They also have a preview for the following week's episode airing on July 13th with more spoilers. According to the description, Gail Kim will have a "huge announcement" while an international superstar will debut and we'll "find out if Alberto El Patron is really the newest member of LAX."

You can check out the full description below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Himanshu D:

We find out if Alberto El Patron is really the newest member of LAX and we learn of Gail Kim's huge announcement. An international superstar who will fight for the IMPACT Grand Championship makes his debut. Also: X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt is on the hunt for the thief who stole his belt.

