WWE issued the statement below on Smith Hart's passing. The eldest son of Stu and Helen Hart passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

The oldest of the 12 Hart family children, Smith made a notable name for himself in the sports-entertainment industry around the globe. Throughout the 1970s and '80s Smith competed across Japan, the National Wrestling Alliance and his father's homegrown Canadian promotion, Stampede Wrestling.

Smith also made several memorable WWE appearances throughout his career, most notably at WrestleMania XXVI when he assisted his brother, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hit Man" Hart, in Bret's No Holds Barred Match against Mr. McMahon.

WWE extends its condolences to Smith's family, friends and fans.