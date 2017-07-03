As noted, Alberto El Patron won the GFW / Impact Championship Unification match against Bobby Lashley at last night's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.
"You gave me the battle of my life," El Patron said. "And for that, and for these fans - the real fans - let's do it again. Not for you, not for me, for the [inaudible] of pro wrestling, because we're not f--king sports entertainers! Bobby Lashley and every single wrestler at Impact Wrestling... in this place, we are not sports entertainers, we are f--king wrestlers!"
Full Slammiversary results are here.
