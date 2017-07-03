- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 video features Superstars throwing rivals for insane distances.
- Below is an extra clip from Chris Jericho's "Superstar Ink" episode with the former WWE Champion talking lake monsters and how it inspired one of his tattoos with host Corey Graves:
The Loch Ness Monster has a special place in @IAmJericho's heart... and on his arm! #SuperstarInk @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/kaKPQlSNuZ— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2017
