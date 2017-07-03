- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 video features Superstars throwing rivals for insane distances.

- No word yet on the rumors of The Colons asking for their WWE releases but it's worth noting that Primo did not work Saturday's WWE live event in Texas. Epico teamed with Erick Rowan and The Ascension for a loss to Breezango and American Alpha.

- Below is an extra clip from Chris Jericho's "Superstar Ink" episode with the former WWE Champion talking lake monsters and how it inspired one of his tattoos with host Corey Graves:

