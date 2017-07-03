As noted, Paige was backstage for last night's Impact/GFW Slammiversary pay-per-view as boyfriend Alberto El Patron became the new unified Impact World Heavyweight & GFW Global Champion by defeating Bobby Lashley in the main event.
Paige, girl, I love you but wtf are you doing? You know damn well that mask wasn't gonna do s--t?? begging to get fired?? pic.twitter.com/jBf6XoDO4b— jds (@j_dxltxn) July 3, 2017
@RealPaigeWWE i saw you when sitting a few rows back the pale skin gave it away pic.twitter.com/XIzkO3qswe— Mark Anthony Lyon (@UrbanBuckeyefan) July 3, 2017
