As noted, Paige was backstage for last night's Impact/GFW Slammiversary pay-per-view as boyfriend Alberto El Patron became the new unified Impact World Heavyweight & GFW Global Champion by defeating Bobby Lashley in the main event.

It's rumored that Paige wore a Dos Caras mask to watch the main event from the front row of the Impact Zone, based on these photos that have not been verified as of this writing:

Paige, girl, I love you but wtf are you doing? You know damn well that mask wasn't gonna do s--t?? begging to get fired?? pic.twitter.com/jBf6XoDO4b — jds (@j_dxltxn) July 3, 2017

@RealPaigeWWE i saw you when sitting a few rows back the pale skin gave it away pic.twitter.com/XIzkO3qswe — Mark Anthony Lyon (@UrbanBuckeyefan) July 3, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.