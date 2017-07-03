- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features AJ Styles and John Cena.
- As noted, Lesnar is confirmed for tonight's GBOF go-home RAW from Phoenix. Paul Heyman tweeted the following to hype the appearance:
GET READY FOR @WWE #RAW - @BrockLesnar Conquers @TheRock https://t.co/nmSbEBOf13— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 3, 2017
Psssst ... @SamoaJoe, are you paying attention?
GET READY FOR @WWE #RAW -@BrockLesnar Conquers The Undertaker's Undefeated Streak at @WrestleMania https://t.co/4p7FqMRbsO— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 3, 2017
Oh, @SamoaJoe ..
