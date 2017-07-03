NXT star Aleister Black was recently interviewed by the Card Subject To Change podcast. You can listen to the full podcast on Soundcloud, iTunes and Stitcher.

"The transition to WWE has been an incredible road. It's been great, it's been difficult, it's been motivating, and it has allowed me as a person to just completely see myself differently and allowed me to grow in a different perspective with their input."

The Aleister Black name and character:

"I think Aleister Black is the most Tommy End name you will get within WWE and NXT. I had some say in it. The whole Aleister Black character is a creation of my influences, Triple H and NXT, and everyone combined. I always try to compare my previous instalment with being a seed, and within NXT and WWE, it has allowed me to grow into this flower that's called Aleister Black, and let's see if we can turn that flower into a field. We're not done yet. This is literally just the beginning of what I'm going to be in the NXT Universe and WWE Universe."

His dream opponent at Wrestlemania:

"Right now, just because I'm such a fan of him and his work it'd be Randy Orton. There's something about him, and it's the same with Bray Wyatt. They are two gentlemen who understand themselves and their craft so well. So I'd say one of those two."

NXT:

"We gotta keep this train rolling and that's what we're doing. We're very thankful for the Nakamura's, the Joe's, the Finn Balor's, the Tye Dillinger's, the Revival's, the Drifter's, that kept the platform alive the way they did and we're just keeping that train rolling. Believe me, you're going to see a show coming to Brooklyn, and it's going to be fantastic. We're going to keep this NXT train rolling and it's going to be better than ever, I guarantee you that."

