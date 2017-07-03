- WWE uploaded the video above with highlights from the first Punjabi Prison match between The Undertaker and The Big Show at The Great American Bash in 2006. The Undertaker ended up defeating The Big Show, who was a last minute replacement, to win the match.

- In case you missed it, click here for highlights of Shawn Daivari on the Wrestling Inc. Podcast last week providing backstage details of the first Punjabi Prison match, the cage being made of steel, why The Great Khali was replaced and more.

- WWEShop.com has a 4th of July sale through Tuesday night at 11:59pm PT where you can get select t-shirts and tank tops for $17.76. There is no code necessary, just use this link. Please note that the sale excludes sportiqe apparel, select new arrivals, pre-order, homage collection, chalk line and clearance products.

- WWE wrapped up their tour of Singapore and Tokyo over the weekend. WWE posted the video below of Reigns cutting a promo at the conclusion Saturday's show in Tokyo, where he put over the city and thanked the fans.

"The hospitality that we have received from you, from the fans, from the city, it's unbelievable," Reigns said. The fans were incredibly receptive of Reigns' promo and chanted, "Thank you Roman!"

"The hospitality that we have received from you, from the fans, from the city, it's unbelievable!" - @WWERomanReigns #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/E2a0MYdsh2 — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.