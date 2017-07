In the video above, Cathy Kelley looks at new WWE Network content for the month of July - the first-ever Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, the Battleground pay-per-view and the WWE 24 special on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's homecoming which premieres July 10th.

Cathy also previews a new "Table For 3" on July 24th with Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, plus a "Table For 3" on July 31st with Renee Young, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Finally, a new episode of "Bring It To The Table" with Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg will air on Monday, July 17th.

