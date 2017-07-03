Jeff Hardy and his band Peroxwhy?gen will be hosting a performance and CD release after-party in Nashville, TN on Monday, July 17th after WWE RAW that night in the city.

The following details were issued today:

JEFF HARDY TO HOST CD RELEASE AFTER PARTY Bigg Vinny and Jared Blake to Open for Hardy Nashville, TN (July 3, 2017) - Legendary professional wrestler and singer/songwriter Jeff Hardy will be hosting a CD release after party in honor of his band's latest album, "Precession of the Equinoxes." The show will take place after the WWE: RAW event on Monday, July 17th at The Valentine in Nashville, Tennessee. The doors open at 10pm, with Bigg Vinny and Jared Blake taking the stage before Hardy at 11pm. This event is open to ages 21+ and tickets can be purchased on JeffHardyBrand.com for $15. Known as "Brother Nero" in the wrestling ring, Jeff Hardy has also achieved success with his band PEROXWHY?GEN. He continues to deliver great entertainment to his fans all over the world. For more information, visit http://JeffHardyBrand.com and engage with Jeff Hardy on Instagram and Twitter.

