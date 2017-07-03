- Impact Wrestling posted this Slammiversary slow motion video of NFL player DeAngelo Williams, who made his in-ring debut by teaming with Impact Grand Champion Moose to defeat Chris Adonis and Eli Drake.
- Impact noted on Twitter before Slammiversary last night that The Impact Zone was at full capacity. They tweeted these photos of fans waiting to get in:
We're at FULL CAPACITY in the #ImpactZone with fans waiting to get in the door! #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/XpXmlps3xN— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 3, 2017
