- Impact Wrestling posted this Slammiversary slow motion video of NFL player DeAngelo Williams, who made his in-ring debut by teaming with Impact Grand Champion Moose to defeat Chris Adonis and Eli Drake.

- As seen at Slammiversary, Impact & GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX won a multi-team match to retain their titles. Konnan noted after the match that they have a new member coming to the group soon and once he arrives, their takeover will be complete.

- Impact noted on Twitter before Slammiversary last night that The Impact Zone was at full capacity. They tweeted these photos of fans waiting to get in:

We're at FULL CAPACITY in the #ImpactZone with fans waiting to get in the door! #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/XpXmlps3xN — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 3, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.