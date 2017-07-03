- Above is a preview of this Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the fallout from last night's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

- Jeremy Borash suffered around 25-35 puncture wounds on his wrists and palms after hitting the top rope splash onto thumbtacks during the match with Abyss vs. Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews at Slammiversary last night, according to PWInsider . Borash received medical attention backstage and had his hands taped up. Speaking of Borash and Mathews, they will be returning to the announce table for commentary beginning with this week's TV tapings.

- Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter/TMI today and wrote the following on Slammiversary: "Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who was a part of Slammiversary on any level last night! Now, time to get Impact! going! #Slamm15!"

Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who was a part of Slammiversary on any level last night! Now, ... https://t.co/Q46ACAoESB — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) July 3, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.