- As seen above, the latest WWE 360 video features action from the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on last Tuesday's SmackDown.

- WWE stock was down 0.20% today, closing at $20.33 per share. Today's high was $20.46 and the low was $20.09.

- Nikki Bella has been promising video from a 4th of July shoot on her YouTube channel, to be released tomorrow on Independence Day. She posted these preview photos today:

