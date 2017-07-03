- As seen above, the latest WWE 360 video features action from the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on last Tuesday's SmackDown.
- Nikki Bella has been promising video from a 4th of July shoot on her YouTube channel, to be released tomorrow on Independence Day. She posted these preview photos today:
Celebrating the 4th continues! Can't wait for tomorrow!??????N #4thOfJuly2017 pic.twitter.com/G8wtbfUS7F— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.