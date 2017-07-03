- As usual, the UFC put out another excellent preview for the upcoming UFC 213 preview with the "Countdown" series. The series takes an in-depth look at the lives and training of the fourth fighters set for Saturday's main and co-main events.

Female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko, while Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker meet for the interim middleweight belt all from Las Vegas.

- If Chael Sonnen needs a third Bellator opponent, middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho is ready. Carvalho sent out a challenge to Sonnen during an interview with MMA Fighting recently.

"I want to challenge Sonnen," he said. "Instead of doing another title defense, make this super-fight."

Carvalho is a teammate of Wanderlei Silva, who Sonnen recently defeated at Bellator NYC. He is unbeaten since his pro debut, sporting a 14-1 record with wins over Melvin Manhoef, Brandon Halsey, Joe Schilling and Brian Rogers.

"He only has that wrestling game, and I believe that after I defend his first three takedowns, he won't shoot anymore," Carvalho said. "I'll be honest with you, nothing he did (against Silva) surprised me. Standing and trading with Wanderlei is not for everyone, and Sonnen is not stupid. He realized that when he tried and almost got knocked out."

With five wins under his name in Bellator, Carvalho believes he would finish Sonnen, a former UFC title contender in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

"With a knee. In the third round," Carvalho said. "I would induce him to go for a takedown and I would find an opening for my knee."

