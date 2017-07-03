- Above is footage from Nikki Bella's 4th of July photoshoot featuring Nikki donning a patriotic bikini.

- TV Insider has an article here with Natalya providing her tips for taking the perfect selfie. Some of her tips include keeping a pair of sunglasses around, not to stand under fluorescent lighting and to smile.

- The feud between SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and Lana shifted over to social media, as seen below. Lana shot back at Naomi for seemingly taking a shot at her work ethic, as seen below:

Congratulations you are a better athlete than me ! Tell us all something that we don't know ! https://t.co/oHtyZRARF2 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 3, 2017

I didn't say anything about my athleticism thanks for the compliment when u actually work as hard as you portray on social media it'll show?? https://t.co/dUYAgqtEjB — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 3, 2017

Don't ever diss my work ethic again you insecure brat. Unlike you I'm not afraid to admit when other people are good at something. https://t.co/LxxAv1wjln — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 3, 2017

