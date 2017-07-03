Source: Esquire Middle East

Esquire Middle East has an interview with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, who was promoting being a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K18. Below are some highlights from the interview:

"Well right now I'm just concentrating on my behind-the-scenes role as General Manager. I haven't even had a physical yet and I don't expect I will have one until they [the WWE] have some more detail of what they want me to do down the line. But is there a possibility? Yeah, there is a definite possibility! I think it's more than likely it will happen. I don't know if it has to do with this new story line that's going on right now, but I'm sure that it will happen eventually. I still haven't taken a physical though so I'm not going to get my hopes up until I do that."

A perfect opponent from the current roster:

"There are obviously a lot of guys out there but one that I think I could have a really meaningful feud with would be Rusev. I really like the way he competes in the ring. I love his persona and I think I'd be able to have a nice program with Rusev. He's a very talented individual, and I think that the clash of our styles would work very well."

See Also Kurt Angle On When He Was Contacted For RAW GM Role, Relationship With Vince McMahon Now

The current RAW and Smackdown rosters:

"You look at the talent on RAW and you look at the talent on Smackdown and I think it's very evenly dispersed. I mean, Raw's got the guys like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Brawn Strowman, and Bray Wyatt. But then you look at Smackdown and you have people like AJ Styles and Randy Orton and that new champion...gosh...I can't believe I'm going blank right now...who's the champion?...Jinder! Jinder Mahal! Yeah, he surprised everybody. I think that Jinder Mahal winning the world title was good for the company. I don't think anybody expected it and every once in a while you need a good shock factor like that. I love his character. I love the heat he draws and I think he's going to continue to be one of the key guys on Smackdown. There's no doubt about it. He's carrying the title the way he should. He has turned out to be an incredibly successful heel."

Angle also discussed the current state of women's wrestling, Seth Rollins, his motivation to return and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.