- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package on the recent drama between Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

- We're live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Enzo Amore. He gets fired up when talking about Big Cass. Their match at Great Balls of Fire is now official. Enzo also mentions Conor McGregor again. Enzo goes on and says he may not be the biggest but without a doubt he is one of the toughest to step through the ropes in a long time. Enzo says he's been knocked down time after time but he keeps getting up because he's a certified G. Enzo goes on about how confident he is but more than anything else, he's grateful.

Enzo keeps talking and says he's going straight to the top, he's reaching new heights and he's done catching feelings. Enzo says he's crawled out of holes way taller than 7 feet. Enzo says Cass is nothing but a 7 foot catchphrase that Enzo wrote. Enzo says he's where the money is at, not Cass and Cass shouldn't be surprised if his merchandise check says "zero dimes!" next quarter. Enzo looks to wrap the promo and his music hits but he picks the mic back up and says he's not done. He talks about how he and Cass were brothers, they were ride or die, but now that part of his life is dead because it rolled down his face as a gangster tear. Enzo says the big boot of Cass touching his lips was like CPR. He goes on, makes a reference to his new bandana and Tupac, and ends it by saying it's all about Enzo now. Enzo leaves as his music hits.

- Charly Caruso is backstage with Big Cass for his reaction. Cass says he's never heard someone talk so much without saying anything. Cass says Enzo won't be able to walk the walk after Sunday because he won't be able to walk at all. Cass goes on until Enzo attacks from behind and beats him down. Referees and officials separate things.

- We go to the announcers to talk about what just happened. They send us to the ring.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks. Her partner Bayley is out next. They head to the ring together as JoJo makes the introductions. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out first comes Nia Jax. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out next. Nia starts off with Bayley and takes control but in comes Sasha for some double teaming. Sasha ends up sending Nia to the floor but she's still standing. Nia launches Bayley from the apron to the barrier and makes her way in to Sasha. Nia goes back and floors Bayley again before we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley has been taken out of the match. Sasha works over Bliss now. Sasha fights off Bliss and Nia but misses the double knees into the corner. Bliss tags in Nia and she catches Sasha in a backbreaker. Nia drops two elbows and covers for a 2 count.

Bliss comes back in and works over Sasha before making another quick tag to Nia. Nia keeps control and applies a bear hug. Sasha fights out but Nia launches her into the corner. Bliss tags back in and keeps Sasha down by standing on her as the referee warns her. Sasha gets up and rocks Bliss but Bliss drops her. They trade shots but Bliss talks some trash and slams her. Bliss misses a knee drop. Banks comes back with a running knee. Sasha keeps it up on Sasha and knocks Nia off the apron with a kick to the knee.

Sasha with more offense on Bliss before dropping her into the Banks Statement for the win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

- After the match, Sasha goes to the ramp and celebrates as the other two look on from the ring. We get a replay as Sasha's music hits.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone when Braun Strowman walks in and asks about Roman Reigns not being able to compete on Sunday. Angle says he's heard Reigns will be there at Great Balls of Fire. Braun says Angle's sources are wrong, he was there and felt Reigns go limp. Braun wants to know what Angle is going to do because he wants competition. Angle says Reigns will be there but he's not sure if anyone in the locker room wants to face Braun this close to a pay-per-view. Braun says he will be going to the ring for competition later and Angle better figure something out. Braun walks off.

- Still to come, a special interview with Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar. We go back to commercial with a promo for John Cena's return to SmackDown tomorrow night.

- Back from the break and Cole leads us to a look at Joe vs. Lesnar. Back to commercial.

Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander

Back from the break and out comes Cedric Alexander. We see what happened with he and Noam Dar on WWE 205 Live last week. Cedric says he feels like a broken record when talking about the drama between he, Dar and Fox. He calls Dar out and says he will put him in a neck brace and send him packing to Fox tonight. Dar's music hits and out he comes to the stage. Alicia's music hits and out she comes wearing a neck brace. They head to the ring together.

The bell rings and Cedric takes control early on as Fox talks trash from ringside. She gets in between Cedric and Dar, allowing Dar to return to the ring. Cedric goes back in and ends up getting dropped by Dar for a 2 count.

Dar keeps control but Cedric turns it around. Fox gets on the apron and distracts him. Dar tries to take advantage but Cedric hits the Lumbar Check for the win and taunts Fox while in the pin.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

- After the match, Cedric celebrates and makes his exit as we get replays. Fox rips off her neck brace and throws a fit.

- The announcers show us media mentions of last week's MizTV segment with The Ball Family. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be here with Maryse to address the controversy tonight on another edition of MizTV. We go to commercial.

