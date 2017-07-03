As noted, Matt Hardy has been continuing his "Broken" teases, writing earlier this weekend that his urges "are actively becoming more difficult to contain."

He followed it up with the Instagram post below thanking wrestling fans for supporting him, noting that they "are days away from winning."

It appears that Hardy is close to resolving his legal issues with Anthem Media over the gimmick. Dave Meltzer reported on last night's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the Hardys are "real close" to a resolution with Anthem and may be getting the gimmick back soon.

A MASSIVE "Thanks" to all the Wrestling Fans that backed #HouseHardy in the latest #GreatWar.. We are days away from winning. KEEP FIGHTING! — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 2, 2017

