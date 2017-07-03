As noted, Matt Hardy has been continuing his "Broken" teases, writing earlier this weekend that his urges "are actively becoming more difficult to contain."

He followed it up with the Instagram post below thanking wrestling fans for supporting him, noting that they "are days away from winning."

Matt Hardy Talks Wanting To Unleash 'Broken' Persona Again In WWE, How Hard It Was To Stop Using It
It appears that Hardy is close to resolving his legal issues with Anthem Media over the gimmick. Dave Meltzer reported on last night's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the Hardys are "real close" to a resolution with Anthem and may be getting the gimmick back soon.


