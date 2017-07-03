WWE taped the following matches tonight in Phoenix for this week's Main Event episode:
* Kalisto defeated Scott Dawson with a roll-up
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Phoenix for this week's Main Event episode:
* Kalisto defeated Scott Dawson with a roll-up
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.
The Revival Member Works WWE Main Event, Latest John Cena Return Promo, The Rock "Rampage" Set Photo
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Matt Hardy Reportedly "Real Close" To Getting "Broken" Gimmick From Anthem
New WWE Great Balls Of Fire Match Announced
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party
Kurt Angle On Which SmackDown Star Would Be A Perfect Opponent, Jinder Mahal As WWE Champion, More
Naomi Takes Shot At Wrestler's Work Ethic, Nikki Bella's Bikini Photo Shoot (Video), Natalya Note
Chael Sonnen Challenged By Undefeated Champion, Countdown To UFC 213 Video
Impact Slammiversary XV Results (7/2): Alberto El Patron Vs. Lashley, Multiple Titles Unified
Rumor Update On WWE Tag Team, Why Eric Young Missed NXT Taping, Kevin Owens On Chris Jericho (Video)
NJPW G1 Special Results: (7/1): Okada Vs. Cody, Day 1 Of US Championship Tournament, Title Change
Did Paige Watch Impact Slammiversary Main Event From Ringside With A Mask On? (Photos)
NJPW G1 Special Results (7/2): First Ever IWGP US Champion Crowned, Tanahashi Vs. Billy Gunn, More
Reby Hardy Rips Lita On Social Media, Responds To Backlash From Fans
WWE Star And Other Backstage Visitors At Slammiversary, Slammiversary Trends, More On Champions
News On When Paige And Alberto El Patron Got Back Together, Paige Backstage At Slammiversary