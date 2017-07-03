- Above is the final promo for John Cena's return to WWE TV on tomorrow's Independence Day edition of SmackDown from Phoenix. As noted, Cena will be returning as a free agent.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Phoenix for this week's Main Event episode:

* Rich Swann vs. Ariya Daivari

* Kalisto vs. Scott Dawson

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- The Rock tweeted the following from the set of Rampage today. The movie is based on the 1980s arcade video game of the same name and hits theaters on April 20th, 2018.

Do not go gentle.

Grateful to put in work w/ our hard working crew on the eve of our Independence.

#OnSet #Rampage #BloodiedAndBattered ???? pic.twitter.com/0qolgyoImW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 3, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.