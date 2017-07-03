Dean Ambrose will get his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at Sunday's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. The match was made by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on tonight's show.
WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
