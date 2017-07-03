Dean Ambrose will get his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at Sunday's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. The match was made by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on tonight's show.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's GBOF pay-per-view from Dallas:

WWE Universal Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

