Dean Ambrose will get his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at Sunday's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. The match was made by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on tonight's show.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's GBOF pay-per-view from Dallas:

WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles