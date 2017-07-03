RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced tonight that RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus will defend their titles against The Hardys at Sunday's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in a 30-minute Iron Man match.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's first-ever GBOF pay-per-view from Dallas:

WWE Universal Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Hardys vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

RAW Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

