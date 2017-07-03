RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced tonight that RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus will defend their titles against The Hardys at Sunday's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in a 30-minute Iron Man match.
WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar
30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
The Hardys vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.