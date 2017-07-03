- WWE posted this video package looking at the history between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, who will do battle in the main event of Sunday's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas.

- As noted, The Hardys will face RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro Sheamus in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match at Sunday's pay-per-view. Matt Hardy reacted to the announcement with this tweet:

- It's been almost two months since Golden Truth broke up and while the two had another in-ring segment on tonight's RAW from Phoenix, there has not been a match announced yet. Below is video from tonight's segment, which saw Truth attack Goldust after the premiere of The Shattered Truth film:

