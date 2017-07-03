- As noted, tonight's new episode of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature Big Show riding with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus riding together after winning the titles. Above is a preview clip with Show and Angle.

- For those who missed it, next week's RAW will feature the premiere of the official WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer with the RAW General Manager featured.

- WWE filmed a segment with Bray Wyatt in the desert earlier today, which aired on tonight's RAW from Phoenix. The segment was shot to hype Wyatt's match with Seth Rollins at Sunday's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. You can see that segment below:

"This Sunday, you will look into the eyes of a "god"... and for the first time you will see, and it will BURN!" - @WWEBrayWyatt #RAW pic.twitter.com/PaQVAfFZtw — WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.