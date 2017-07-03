It was announced on tonight's RAW that Akira Tozawa vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville has been moved from the main card to the WWE Great Balls of Fire Kickoff pre-show.
WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar
30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
The Hardys vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
