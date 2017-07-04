- As seen on this week's WWE RAW from Phoenix, Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss after partner Bayley was put out of action during the match. Banks made Bliss tap out just 6 days from their title match at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.
- The dark main event after this week's RAW saw Seth Rollins defeat Bray Wyatt in a quick match. Wyatt vs. Rollins will also take place at Sunday's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Below are a few photos from the dark main event:
Bray Wyatt Vs. Seth Rollins Dark Match Now On #RAW pic.twitter.com/9sGOgqZ3WU— Marven. #Perfect10 (@wwemarven) July 4, 2017
Dark match Seth vs Bray pic.twitter.com/l1g1YjkULy— Kimberly (@kmsilvers01) July 4, 2017
@stvstheworld Bray/Seth dark main event pic.twitter.com/W08M4reiSH— Alex Blaksley (@alex_blaksley) July 4, 2017
@johnreport Dark march time. Rollins vs. Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/FkbeqxrWRg— Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) July 4, 2017
