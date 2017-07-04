Thanks to Lyne for the following GFW Impact tapings for Thursday, July 6th. These were taped on Monday in Orlando.

* A champagne bottle with glasses are in the ring; Mexican flags adorn the posts. Unified Impact World & GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron arrives with his father and brother for a victory ceremony. Lashley quickly interrupts and invokes his rematch clause. El Patron accepts for a rematch that night

* X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt defeated Caleb Konley. Trevor Lee appears and knocks out Dutt post-match. Lee stands over Dutt, proclaims himself the X-Division champ, and leaves with the belt. Dutt comes to and questions the ref as to the belt whereabouts

* Matt Sydal defeated Braxton Sutter. Sutter shows signs of a heel turn post-match with Allie

* Veterans of War, Grado and Eddie Edwards defeated Eli Drake, Chris Adonis, Fallah Bahh and Mario Bokara. Grado remains in the ring. Joseph Park comes to the ring with a document in his hand telling Grado he needs to leave. Grado becomes visibly upset and asks Park to help him before they leave together. None of this was mic'd so we're assuming there's "employment contract" issues?

* Unified Knockouts & GFW Women's Champion Sienna (with KM) defeated Rebel via submission

* The Super X Cup tournament starts as all 8 global challengers are announced (only 3 from Impact) with first round match-ups revealed:

Round 1: Desmond Xavier defeated Idris Abraham

Round 1: ACH defeated Andrew Everett

* Drago and Taiji Ishimori defeated Davey Richards and Sammy Guevara in a tag match featuring Super X Cup participants. Angelina Love is no longer featured in Davey Richards entrance video

* Gail Kim announces that she will retire from ring at end of 2017. She wants to go out on top in the place she calls home

* Chris Adonis calls out Instagram bodybuilders, the "Swole Mates" - Andy Velchich and Freddy "Partyboy" Hardy - whom were planted in the audience. The three engage in a pose off. Supposedly there was to be some heated exchange that never really materialized as Eli Drake and several refs ran in to stop the non-existent altercation. The bodybuilders returned to the back never to be seen again

* Octagoncito defeated Demus 3:16 in a special attraction mini-estrella match

* Lashley defeated El Patron via DQ with the titles on the line. The LAX attacked Lashley as El Patron lay unconscious. Konnan announces El Patron as the "newest soldier" of the family. LAX carries an unconscious El Patron out of the ring

