- Above is slow-motion video of NFL star DeAngelo Williams in action at Slammiversary this past Sunday night. The All-Pro Running Back has received rave reviews for his performance in his first-ever match. Moose noted on Twitter that Williams had only trained for three days for the match.

- Below is the updated Impact Wrestling logo with GFW branding from last night's Impact taping, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne. Full GFW Impact Wrestling results for Thursday are here

