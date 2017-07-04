-Above is the latest Being the Elite, featuring The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The video shows Matt and Nick Jackson hanging out with their fans and a certain "DM" that gets sent out of Omega.

- Over the weekend, at the NJPW G1 Special, Trent Baretta announced to Rocky Romero that he would be moving to the heavyweight division, so Roppongi Vice would no longer be a tag team going forward. The team was able to win the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Titles on four occasions.

- A fan wrote to Matt Jackson about wanting to see them face The Revival at some point. Despite The Young Bucks current "F--- the Revival" motto - in regards to who is the top tag team in the world - Matt would love to go against The Top Guys.

I love giving those guys a hard time but would love to wrestle them. #FTR https://t.co/dDBQGzSdBP — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 3, 2017

- Steve Austin announced "The Villain" Marty Scurll would be on the Steve Austin Show next week. Below is a photo from the two recording an interview.

Hanging out with The Villain @MartyScurll. Talking Pro Wrestling and shooting the breeze. Coming next week on #SAS. pic.twitter.com/fZwOiPaLi7 — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 3, 2017

