-Above is the latest Being the Elite, featuring The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The video shows Matt and Nick Jackson hanging out with their fans and a certain "DM" that gets sent out of Omega.

- Over the weekend, at the NJPW G1 Special, Trent Baretta announced to Rocky Romero that he would be moving to the heavyweight division, so Roppongi Vice would no longer be a tag team going forward. The team was able to win the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Titles on four occasions.

- A fan wrote to Matt Jackson about wanting to see them face The Revival at some point. Despite The Young Bucks current "F--- the Revival" motto - in regards to who is the top tag team in the world - Matt would love to go against The Top Guys.


- Steve Austin announced "The Villain" Marty Scurll would be on the Steve Austin Show next week. Below is a photo from the two recording an interview.


