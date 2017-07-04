- Above is another video from Nikki Bella's recent bikini shoot. In this one she talks about John Cena's return to the WWE on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Cena has been on a hiatus since he and Nikki defeated The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

- WWE announced their 2018 Royal Rumble Travel Packages will be available starting on Monday, July 17 at 12pm ET. Package prices per person range from $900-$2925. You can see full details by clicking here

- On her Twitter, NXT Women's Champion Asuka posted a message about still being undefeated and that she doesn't plan to return until a "Worthy opponent" is found. Last week, Asuka defeated Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing match.

Still unstoppable, still untouchable, still undefeated. I'll be back to @WWENXT once you find a worthy opponent! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/uLp31lNArn — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) July 3, 2017

