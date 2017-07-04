- Above are the top ten moments from this week's episode of Raw. The number one spot went to Roman Reigns spearing Braun Strowman off the stage and through some tables. The two will meet in an Ambulance Match this Sunday at Great Balls of Fire.

posted a gallery of Kevin Owens' face photoshopped into a number of historic U.S. photos. It included Owens in a meeting with Abraham Lincoln and as U.S. President Martin Van Buren.

- Matt Hardy (along with Jeff Hardy and Finn Balor) posted a photo of The "Broken" Club on his Instagram. This week on Raw, Matt and Jeff came to Finn's aid as the trio fought off Elias Samson, Cesaro, and Sheamus.

The #BROKEN Club. A post shared by #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@matthardybrand) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.