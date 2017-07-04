- Above are the top ten moments from this week's episode of Raw. The number one spot went to Roman Reigns spearing Braun Strowman off the stage and through some tables. The two will meet in an Ambulance Match this Sunday at Great Balls of Fire.
- Matt Hardy (along with Jeff Hardy and Finn Balor) posted a photo of The "Broken" Club on his Instagram. This week on Raw, Matt and Jeff came to Finn's aid as the trio fought off Elias Samson, Cesaro, and Sheamus.
