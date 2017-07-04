Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix with John Cena's return as a free agent.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* The New Day and The Usos square off in a Rap Battle tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* Independence Day Battle Royal on SmackDown LIVE to determine United States Champion Kevin Owens' WWE Battleground opponent
* John Cena returns to SmackDown LIVE tonight
* Naomi to defend SmackDown Women's Title against Lana tonight
