Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix with John Cena's return as a free agent.

SmackDown will also feature Lana vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi with the title on the line, a Rap Off between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos with rapper Wale judging plus an Independence Day Battle Royal with the winner facing WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at Battleground. 205 Live will feature Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* The New Day and The Usos square off in a Rap Battle tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Independence Day Battle Royal on SmackDown LIVE to determine United States Champion Kevin Owens' WWE Battleground opponent

* John Cena returns to SmackDown LIVE tonight

* Naomi to defend SmackDown Women's Title against Lana tonight

