- TicketIQ sent us word that Sunday's Great Balls of Fire from the American Airlines Center in Dallas is not yet sold out. Hundreds of seats are still available on Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $25-$700. On the secondary market, the average price is $177 with cheapest ticket listed for $47.

At this rate, resale prices are most similar to 2014's Hell In A Cell at American Airlines Center headlined by Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose, where tickets had an average price of $148 with cheapest ticket $42.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella will be coming out of retirement for the upcoming Destiny World Wrestling event on Friday, August 25th. You can get more details here. Marella has only wrestled a couple of matches since announcing his WWE retirement in 2014.

- Just a reminder that WWEShop.com has a 4th of July sale through tonight at 11:59pm PT where you can get select t-shirts and tank tops for $17.76. There is no code necessary, just use this link. Please note that the sale excludes sportiqe apparel, select new arrivals, pre-order, homage collection, chalk line and clearance products.

- IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada posted this photo with Shinsuke Nakamura. As noted, Okada was backstage at last night's RAW:

